The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Price Target to $4.00

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $339.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2,237.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 426,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 408,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.