The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Price Target to $4.00

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $339.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,459,372.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2,237.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 426,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 408,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

