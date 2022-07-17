The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Price Target to $4.00

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUTGet Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $339.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,459,372.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2,237.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 426,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 408,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

