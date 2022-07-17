The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lifted by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.6% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $293.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.12. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.23.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.