The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1,540.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of GS opened at $293.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.