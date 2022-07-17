The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€103.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($103.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($112.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($107.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BMW stock opened at €75.12 ($75.12) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €82.45. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a 12-month high of €100.42 ($100.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.40.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

