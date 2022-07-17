The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,197,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of The India Fund stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $16.26. 70,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The India Fund has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

About The India Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

