The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 797,600 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the June 15th total of 435,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Richy Agajanian sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,375,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,137,000.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $5.84 on Friday. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

