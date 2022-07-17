The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 387.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGNF opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $66.00.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

