The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

