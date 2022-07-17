Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lessened by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $538.87 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

