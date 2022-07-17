THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.15. THK has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.41.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THK currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

