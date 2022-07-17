Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD) Director Sells C$97,835.59 in Stock

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) Director Paul G. Cataford sold 135,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$97,835.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,727.12.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

TSE TMD traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,742. Titan Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$77.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Titan Medical Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Titan Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

