Tokes Market Capitalization Hits $3.20 Million (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tokes Coin Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

