Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 583 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.30 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

