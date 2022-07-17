Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 55,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 520,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

