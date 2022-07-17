Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $402,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

