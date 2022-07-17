Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,110 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 184.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on C. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

