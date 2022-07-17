Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,880 in the last 90 days. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

