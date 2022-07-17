Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,802 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $231.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

