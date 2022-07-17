Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

