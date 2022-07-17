TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,331.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 948,072 shares of company stock worth $1,315,767. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

