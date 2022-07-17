Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $176.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

TT stock opened at $129.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.