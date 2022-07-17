Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $332.57 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $323.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

