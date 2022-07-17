Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $263,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CDW by 2,493.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 1,306.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,886,000 after acquiring an additional 317,006 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth about $40,250,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,136,000 after buying an additional 191,154 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $161.51 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

