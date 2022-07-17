Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $102.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

