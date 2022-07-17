Tranquility Partners LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after buying an additional 753,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,478,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,362,000 after buying an additional 228,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,020,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $48.27 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66.

