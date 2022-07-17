Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

