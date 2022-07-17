Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Price Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.