Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 979 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.14.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

