Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

