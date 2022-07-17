Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 330 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $124.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

