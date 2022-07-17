TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Down 60.9% in June

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TANNZ opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.