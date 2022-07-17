Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Shares Sold by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC reduced its position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 165,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Performance

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $69.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Steven B. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 906,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

