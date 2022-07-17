TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

