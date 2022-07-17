TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.66.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

