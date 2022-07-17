TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

TrueDeck (TDP) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $28,924.29 and $9,911.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.95 or 1.00009152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

