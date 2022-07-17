Truist Financial Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $550.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $497.67.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $487.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.40 and a 200-day moving average of $435.87. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $490.77.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

