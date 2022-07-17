Truist Financial Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $330.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cigna from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a mkt perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.68.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $274.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $282.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,825 shares of company stock worth $38,452,803 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.