Truist Financial Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $2,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,698.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,001.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,201.12. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 137.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 100.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

