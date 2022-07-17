Twinci Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,378.00 (TWIN)

Twinci (TWIN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Twinci coin can currently be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Twinci has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Twinci has a total market capitalization of $14,138.26 and approximately $48,378.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00035217 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022039 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.
About Twinci
Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.
Twinci Coin Trading
