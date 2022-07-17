Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $30.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $54.20 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Twitter from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.12.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

