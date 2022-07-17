Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €24.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($24.60) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.50) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.00) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Uniper Price Performance

Uniper stock opened at €9.36 ($9.36) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 12 month low of €8.78 ($8.78) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($42.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.79. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

