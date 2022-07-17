Unisocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.95 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $32,953.42 or 1.55110185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a total market cap of $9.95 million and $9,672.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,245.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap.

Unisocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

