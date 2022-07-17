Unistake Price Reaches $0.0049 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Unistake has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unistake has a market cap of $1.04 million and $19,953.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00048553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00021202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unistake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. "

