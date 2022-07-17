United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Holdings Boosted by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $36,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,160 shares of company stock worth $11,634,046 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $240.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.85.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

