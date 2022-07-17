UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 7.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $300,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,859,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $529.75 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.95.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

