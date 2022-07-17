USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

USD Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:USDP opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that USD Partners will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USD Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. USD Partners’s payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in USD Partners by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in USD Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

