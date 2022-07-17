Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Up 86.7% in June

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 48,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of VLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. 37,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,708. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $12.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $147,382,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
