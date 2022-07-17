VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.51% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.07.

