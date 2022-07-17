Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,354 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $293.87 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current year.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

