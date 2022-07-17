Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.60.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $286.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.77 and a 200 day moving average of $320.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

